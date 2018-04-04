ICC Test Rankings 2018 reveled, check list

India Test cricket captain Virat Kohli has managed to get hold of the second spot in the latest ICC Test Player Rankings released on Wednesday. Kohli managed to shore up a total of 912 points — 17 behind disgraced Australian former skipper Steve Smith who is comfortably placed at the top. There is more cheer for Indian Test Cricket fans as specialist batsman Cheteshwar Pujara firmed up his grip on the seventh place after posting 810 points. Other notable mentions…

India Test cricket captain Virat Kohli has managed to get hold of the second spot in the latest ICC Test Player Rankings released on Wednesday. Kohli managed to shore up a total of 912 points — 17 behind disgraced Australian former skipper Steve Smith who is comfortably placed at the top.

There is more cheer for Indian Test Cricket fans as specialist batsman Cheteshwar Pujara firmed up his grip on the seventh place after posting 810 points. Other notable mentions are Ajinkya Rahane and Lokesh Rahul who sliped to 18th and 11th spots respectively.

In the bowling department, Ravichandran Ashwin slipped to fifth with 803 points, down one place from the previous rankings, but held on to his second spot in the all-rounder rankings. Ravindra Jadeja, meanwhile, held on to his second spot in the all-rounder rankings and finished third in the bowling rankings.