ICC Test rankings: Dhawan, Vijay jump high in rankings for batsmen

India openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay have managed to move up the ladder in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen after their twin tons in the first innings of India’s one-off five-day game against Afghanistan in Bengaluru last week.

Dhawan’s knock of 107, during which he became the first player from India to complete a century before lunch on the opening day of a Test match, saw him gain 10 spots to reach a career-best 24th position while Vijay’s innings of 105 lifted him six spots to 23rd position as they helped India win the Test within two days by an innings and 262 runs.

Meanwhile, spinner Ravindra Jadeja inched up one slot to third position after claiming six wickets in the Bengaluru Test while fast bowlers Ishant Sharma (up two places to 25th) and Umesh Yadav (up two places to 26th) also made northward movement.