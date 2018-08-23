ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli conquers top spot

Virat Kohli has reclaimed the No.1 spot on the ICC rankings charts subsequent to a brilliant show with the bat in the third Test against England.

Kohli notched up scores of 97 and 103 in the two innings at Trent Bridge which helped India record a massive 203-run win over the hosts. His feats have taken him to 937 rating points, the highest he’s reached so far in his career.

The Indian captain was not the only one to gain after India’s emphatic wins. Hardik Pandya’s maiden five-wicket haul in the first innings, helped him rise 23 places to No.51 on the bowling charts, with a career-high 340 points.

Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the first two Tests due to a thumb injury also had a successful return to Test cricket as he picked up 5 for 85 in the second innings, accounting for the wickets Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler. His efforts helped him rise to No.37 on the rankings charts after just four Tests.