ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan (Match Preview)

Nottingham: Pakistan and West Indies will be taking on each other in the World Cup today at the Trent Bridge. It will be an interesting encounter as both teams are very much unpredictable in their approach and are expected to make their strong presence in the start of the tournament.

Pakistan, who have lost their last 10 ODIs, didn`t have the most ideal preparation for the showpiece event. They lost to Afghanistan in their first warm-up game and their second, against Bangladesh, was washed out without a ball bowled.

While West Indies are looking solid at the start of the tournament as they have one of the most destructive batting lineups of all times and with decent all-rounders they can make the most of this opportunity.

Squads

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas