Iconic Jodi Jeetendra-Jaya Prada to come together on-screen!

Mumbai: Bollywood’s iconic veteran Jodi Jeetendra and Jaya Prada who have ruled the golden era of the industry, will once again come together on-screen but this time both the actors will be seen on TV as special guests on ‘Super Dancer Chapter 3’.

“I am very excited to see the talented kids of ‘Super Dancer’ perform. It’s amazing to see dance evolve so beautifully through these kids,” Jaya said in a statement.

Jeetendra is excited to be part of the show.

“My grandson Laksshya is equally energetic and enthusiastic like these ‘Super Dancer’ contestants,” he added.