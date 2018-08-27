Iconic RK Studio to be sold!

Mumbai: A collective decision has been taken by the Bollywood’s iconic Kapoor family to sell the RK Studio. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says she has fond memories of the studio, built by her late legendary grandfather Raj Kapoor.

Kareena commenting on this said: “I think it’s probably something that the family has decided, so it’s upto my fathers, his brothers and up to them… If that’s what they have decided, so be it,” added the actress on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week, where she was the showstopper for the finale show.

The Kapoor family has taken the tough decision of selling the two acre RK Studio 70 years after it was established as it was not economically viable to rebuild it after it was gutted down in a fire last year.

Rishi Kapoor, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror on behalf of the family, said they were initially juggling with the idea of renovating the place with state-of-the-art technology, but the investment in rebuilding the studio would just not have yielded sufficient revenue to keep it going. He called it a “level headed decision”.

In September last year, a major fire broke out on the sets of a dance reality show, leaving a section of the studio gutted.