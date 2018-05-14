ICSE 10th board results out, steps to check your result!

New Delhi: The most awaited time of the year for all the 10th and 12th students is the result day after the board exams. Well, wait is over for all the students who appeared for the ICSE class 10th board exams 2018 as the results are finally out on the official website apart from it, the results are also available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The council has released the results at 3 PM. Board exam results carry a lot of prestige…

New Delhi: The most awaited time of the year for all the 10th and 12th students is the result day after the board exams. Well, wait is over for all the students who appeared for the ICSE class 10th board exams 2018 as the results are finally out on the official website apart from it, the results are also available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The council has released the results at 3 PM.

Board exam results carry a lot of prestige as it is the deciding factor of the student’s career choice and a good percentage can pave way to success for them.

Without much ado, here are the steps to check the results:-

Step 1: Visit the official website, cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Click on Class 10 results

Step 4: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.