ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2019 Date sheet are out

The wait is over for the students who were eagerly waiting for the ICSE ISC exam date sheet. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 Exams for the next year.

Students who will be appearing for these exams must check their Indian School Certificate Examination (Class 12) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (Class 10) date sheet on the official website of CISCE, www.cisce.org

How to check the date sheet for ISC and ICSE

Log on to the official website of CISCE, then on the homepage, click on the moving link which says, ‘Click to view the timetables for ICSE and ISC 2019 Examinations’ and thereafter you will be directed to a new page.