IED blast at Indian restaurant in Canada, 15 injured

NEW DELHI: According to the information given by the police, minimum of 15 people have been injured in an explosion – that may have been caused by two suspects – at an Indian restaurant near Toronto, tweeted police in the Peel regional area. The blast was caused likely by an improvised explosive device.

The explosion occurred at ‘Bombay Bhel’ restaurant in a shopping plaza in Mississauga, Ontario. Peel Region police say “two suspects attended the scene,” detonated the devices and fled the scene, reported The Globe and Mail newspaper.

A spokesman for the paramedic service told The Globe and Mail that three people were rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries due to the blast. The other 12 people suffered what he described as minor or superficial wounds.

“Two parties fled the scene immediately after the incident. 1st described as male, 5’10-6 feet, stocky build, mid-20s, light skin, wearing dark blue jeans, dark zip up hoodie pulled over head, baseball cap with light grey peak, face covered with black cloth material,” tweeted the police.