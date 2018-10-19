IED explosion in J&K, seven soldiers injured

As per the information given by the police, seven soldiers got injured when militants triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The explosion took place when an armoured Army vehicle was passing through the Tahab area at around 9.30 p.m., on Thursday.

“The IED explosion was followed by firing by the militants. Troops inside the Casper vehicle retaliated and a brief firing exchange took place,” police sources said.

Of the seven soldiers, three with serious injuries were airlifted to an Army hospital in Srinagar.