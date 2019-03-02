If all goes well, we will firm up alliance in Delhi next week: Rahul Gandhi

Speaking about the alliance with Aam Aadmi Party, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that if all goes well, they will firm up alliance in Delhi next week before the announcement of the dates for the Lok Sabha elections.

“If all goes well, we will firm up the alliance in Delhi next week before the announcement of the dates for the Lok Sabha elections,” the Congress leader said.

“But the alliance in Delhi is completely de-linked from other states.”

The AAP wants the alliance to extend to Punjab for sure, and perhaps even Haryana and Goa, two other states where it has some presence.

The formula likely to be suggested by the Congress to AAP leaders is that the two parties contest three seats each with the seventh going to a consensus candidate or a celebrity.

The AAP is unlikely to accept this proposal and could bargain hard during the negotiations.

“We have 67 seats in Delhi and how can we accept a 3+3+1 formula. We want to contest on six seats in Delhi and four in Punjab, besides Chandigarh. In return, we will give the Congress one in Delhi, and leave Haryana and Goa open for negotiations,” a senior AAP leader said on condition of anonymity.