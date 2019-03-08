If Congress forms government in Odisha, girls will get free education: Rahul Gandhi

Speaking on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that if Congress forms government in Odisha, girls will get free education.

“If Congress forms the government in Odisha, girls will get free education,” he added.

While addressing a women’s convention on the occasion of International Women’s Day in Jeypore city, Gandhi also admired the “fighting spirit” of women and urged people to recommit themselves to break barriers that hinder the path to equality.

“Fight for your space and don’t consider yourself less than anyone,” he said.

He also said that while around eight women are getting raped every day, only seven victims are getting justice per year.

The Congress president is slated to address a public meeting in the city later in the day.