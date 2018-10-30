If justice is given in time it is appreciated as fair: Yogi

New Delhi: Speaking on the verdict given by the Supreme Court on Ram Janmabhoomi title suit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that if justice is given in time it is appreciated as fair but when delayed it is equivalent to injustice.

“If justice is given in time it is appreciated as fair but when delayed it is equivalent to injustice,” Adityanath tweeted, adding that the “majority community in the country and the peace-loving people expect the verdict at the earliest, honouring their sentiments”.

The Advocate General of the state government has also appealed for the same, he pointed out.

The Chief Minister’s tweets came a day after the Supreme Court said an appropriate bench would take up the matter of its hearing only in January 2019.

Responding to the growing dissatisfaction among the seers’ community over the postponement of the daily hearing that was expected earlier to start from October 29, Adityanath pleaded with them not to “lose patience and join hands with the positive efforts being made in the direction”.

He said in the interim transitionary phase the holy men should boost positive efforts to strengthen peace and harmony in the country.