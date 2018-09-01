If my films fail my life will not end, I will work on something else: Taapsee

Mumbai: Bollywood versatile actress Taapsee Pannu who was last seen in the movie ‘Mulk’, said that if her films fail that does not mean that her life will end instead she will work on something else.

After “Mulk” and “Soorma”, she is gearing up for her third release of the year “Manmarziyaan”.

“As an individual, I have no fear of failure…I think that translates on-screen in my performances. While I do my work with a sense of honesty, I tell myself, what is the worse that can happen? I fail right? So, will I stop living after that? No. I will try again,” Taapsee told .

“If my films fail, I will work on something else, my life will not end. And the film is not the end all of my life.

Perhaps that confidence and sense of security from within me drives me to choose all these films that I have chosen so far,” added the actress, known for powerful roles in projects like “Pink”, “Baby” and “Naam Shabana”.

Apart from acting, Taapsee also ventured into a wedding planning business partnering with her sister Shagun and is planning to start her café soon.