If we come to power, we will give special status to ‘Andhra Pradesh’: Congress

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that if their party come to power then no force can stop us from giving special status to ‘Andhra Pradesh’. While addressing a public rally in Tirupati, Rahul said that when a PM speaks, India speaks but when PM Modi came to power five years ago he promised to give special status to Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a public rally in Tirupati, Rahul said: “When Congress comes to power in Delhi, no force can stop us from giving ‘special status’ to Andhra Pradesh.”

“It does not matter whether there is Congress government in Andhra Pradesh or not. If the Congress party and the Prime Minister of India have made a commitment, then it will be fulfilled,” he added.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not giving special category status to Andhra, the Congress President said: “When a PM speaks, India speaks. And the PM of India has promised Special Status to AP. When PM Modi came here five years ago, he gave a speech saying that he is going to give Andhra Pradesh ‘special status’ for 10 years.”

It worth mentioning that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been demanding special status for the state very long.

Rahul further said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a speech also promised that he would put Rs 15 Lakh in your bank accounts, 2 crore jobs to youth, and farmers would get the right price. Every single of his statement is a lie.”

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not waiving farmers’ loan, the Congress president said: “PM Modi can give a loan waiver worth Rs 3,50,000 crore to the most powerful businessmen of the country but he cannot waive loans of poor farmers.”

“In the recent elections, in every speech, I promised farm loan waivers within 10 days of forming the government, and I’m proud to tell you that we did it in two days in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan,” he underlined.