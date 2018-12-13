If we failed to compile necessary numbers, I deem myself responsible: Shivraj

New Delhi: After the Bharatiya Janata Party could not come back into power in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he is responsible for the party’s failure to compile necessary numbers despite all the hard work.

Addressing the media at the BJP office, Singh stated: “If we failed to compile the necessary numbers despite all the hard work, the Centre and state government’s various welfare schemes, I deem myself responsible.”

Chouhan who tendered his resignation to the Governor early in the day reminded the Congress of its Vachan Patra ‘hoping that the party honours it’.

“Rahul Gandhi ji has said he would replace the CM if he fails to waive off farm loans,” said Chouhan.

From now onwards, I would be taking up the responsibility of a chowkidar in Madhya Pradesh, he added.

When asked about any possible venture in New Delhi, Chouhan said his “heart and soul resides in MP”.

Further, he urged the next government to ensure that the public welfare schemes like bonus to farmers, Sambal yojana and others are continued. “It’s the beauty of democracy that people come and leave but the policies stay,” he said.

Refuting allegations that schemes like Sambal Yojana were aimed only to gain votes, Chouhan claimed that he wanted to ensure that the deprived sections get their due rights on natural resources.

Talking about the election debacle, he said that “perhaps the BJP failed to convey the right message to the public before the opposition managed to create an atmosphere of confusion.”

Besides, responding to his Maai Ka Laal remark, he said, ‘we all are Maai Ka Laal. (We all are sons of our mothers).

Before concluding the communique, Shivraj Singh Chouhan mentioned that the foundation of the BJP rule in MP was laid by Uma Bharti.