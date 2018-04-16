IMD assumes normal monsoon this year at 97 percent

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced, that India is set to get a normal monsoon this year, with average rainfall likely to be 97 per cent. The prediction stands at a moderate error estimated of plus-minus 5 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). A figure between 96 to 104 percent is considered normal monsoon. Earlier, on April 4, private weather forecasting agency Skymet also predicted normal monsoon keeping it at 100 percent, with an error estimate of plus-minus…

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced, that India is set to get a normal monsoon this year, with average rainfall likely to be 97 per cent.

The prediction stands at a moderate error estimated of plus-minus 5 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). A figure between 96 to 104 percent is considered normal monsoon.

Earlier, on April 4, private weather forecasting agency Skymet also predicted normal monsoon keeping it at 100 percent, with an error estimate of plus-minus 5 per cent.

However, a clearer picture of the season, which normally extends from June 1 to September 30, would only be available in June, IMD said.

“India will receive normal monsoon this year. The forecast suggests that the monsoon rainfall during the 2018 season averaged over the country as a whole is likely to be 97 per cent,” IMD Director General K.J. Ramesh said at press conference here.