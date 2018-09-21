Impact of cyclonic storm Daye causes heavy rain in Odisha

The impact of cyclonic storm Daye can be seen in several parts of Odisha that are experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms after the cyclone crossed Odisha coast near Gopalpur.

It has caused heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts. Tribal-dominated district of Malkangiri has been the worst affected.

Several rivers in the district including Pangam, Saptadhara, Korukonda were flowing above danger-level while road communication between Malkangiri and Chhattisgarh has been disrupted, an official said.

With water crossing danger level in Balimela reservoir in Malkangiri district, four gates of the reservoir have been opened, said the official.

Reviewing the rainfall situation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday sanctioned gratuitous relief for seven days at Rs 60 per day per adult and Rs 45 per day for children below 12 years in the Malkangiri district.