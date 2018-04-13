Impose President’s Rule in UP: Samajwadi Party

Terming it as a necessary step to restore the rule of law in the state, the Samajwadi Party today sought President's rule in Uttar Pradesh. Party leader Kironmoy Nanda stated at a press conference that the time had come to bid the Yogi Adityanath government good bye. Referring to the Samajwadi Party rule of 2012-17, he said the development work of the Akhilesh Yadav government was praised by one and all. The present BJP government, he said, was only telling…

Party leader Kironmoy Nanda stated at a press conference that the time had come to bid the Yogi Adityanath government good bye. Referring to the Samajwadi Party rule of 2012-17, he said the development work of the Akhilesh Yadav government was praised by one and all.

The present BJP government, he said, was only telling lies and inaugurating the projects initiated by the earlier government.

“In the last one year of BJP rule, the state has only been defamed by their acts,” he said. Nanda also demanded that there should be strict action against police officials who have been dishing out tall claims about improved law and order situation in the state.

Nanda accused Governor Ram Naik of not discharging his constitutional duties.