Improvement in security situation is one of achievements of Modi govt: Rajnath

The Pakistan-backed terror attacks in Gurdaspur and Pathankot air base, both in Punjab, were foiled by our security forces, the Minister told the media here in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. On the other hand, Maoists too have been reigned in in different parts of the country, Rajnath claimed.

“As many as 126 districts in India were affected by Maoist violence four years ago, which had now come down to 90. Of these also, Maoists are active in 10 to 11 districts only,” he said.

Rajnath said that there were 50 to 60 districts where Maoist violence is usually reported and that the government was working towards containing the menace. The Minister, who is also a senior BJP leader, said that the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme of the Modi government had immensely benefitted a large section of Indian population and curbed corruption.