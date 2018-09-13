In my head I never thought Nawazuddin would become huge actor, says Hirani

Mumbai: Bollywood ace director Rajkummar Hirani who recently released his blockbuster movie ‘Sanju’, said that he never thought that Nawazuddin Siddiqui would become huge actor that he is today.

Recalling the time when he worked with Nawazuddin in the 2003 film “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S”, Hirani said here on Wednesday: “He acted really well and I told him that ‘Nawaz, you are a very good actor’. But in my head, I never thought that Nawazuddin Siddiqui would become such a huge actor that he is today.”

In the film, Nawazuddin played a thief who pickpocketed from late actor Sunil Dutt’s character, who in turn saved him from public rage and taught him a life lesson.

According to the filmmaker, the introductory scene of Sunil Dutt was initially not a part of the script but he added it after a suggestion from the film’s producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Interestingly, the scene was inspired by his real-life incident of a childhood memory of his father.