In the film ‘Jalebi’, I have offered story of Delhi: Director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj

Mumbai: Bollywood ace director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj who is all set to release his directorial venture ‘Jalebi’, said that in the film he has offered the story of Delhi which could easily be connected to many.

On the thought behind setting the story in Delhi, Pushpdeep told IANS here: “I was born and brought up in Delhi and lived for the longest before I shifted in Mumbai to have my career in film industry. So the way I know the city Delhi is way different from a touristy view. In the film ‘Jalebi’, I have offered that story of Delhi.”

Being a theatre actor and director before joining the film industry, Bhardwaj did a lot of street theatre in the nooks and corners of Delhi. It lends a strong element of nostalgia.

“I tried to share my view on Delhi through the eyes of my protagonist Dev. He is a Delhi guy who takes tourists to food and heritage walks to unveil the other beautiful side of Delhi. And how he cannot let himself out of the city as he holds everything of the city close to his heart,” Bhardwaj said.

The film features debutant actor Varun Mitra and actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Working under the mentorship of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was a privilege for Bhardwaj.