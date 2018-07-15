In this acting profession we are supposed to be perfect: Kajol

Mumbai: Bollywood ace actress Kajol who was last seen in the movie ‘Dilwaale’, said that in this acting field actors are supposed to be perfect all the time and that they are not allowed to have any fears. She also said that she is very clear on the fact that actors are all humans and they have right to be imperfect.

“I feel that in this profession and in this field, we are not allowed to have fears of any sort. We are supposed to kind of just go out there be perfect, incredible, amazing and not have any faults. We are supposed to be perfect all the time,” Kajol told media in a recorded response.

“I am very clear on the fact that we all are imperfect. Not only me, we all are imperfect and we all are humans and we have a right to be human as much we can.”

The actress says she has started embracing her fears.

“I have a lot of doubts… ‘Can I do this or not, should I do this or should I not?’ Especially, when the stage is big and many people are looking at you, many people are judging you and there is so much of critic happening.

“So, I think yes, you need to have faith in them on a daily basis. You have to calm them down and work through them.”