INC 134th foundation day: Mamata pays homage to A.O. Hume

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today paid homage to A.O. Hume, the founder of India National Congress party, on it’s 134th foundation day.

“Homage to A.O. Hume, the founder of @INCIndia and Womesh Chandra Bonnerjee, the first President of the party on its 134th Foundation Day,” Banerjee tweeted.

The INC was founded on December 28, 1885 by Hume, a retired British officer and was considered one to be the largest and most prominent Indian public organisations.

The party was founded at Gokuldas Tejpal Sanskrit College in Bombay, with 72 delegates attending.