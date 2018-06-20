Income of farmers in country increased: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today mentioned that the income of farmers in the country increased, and also doubled in many cases, due to various initiatives taken by the Central government.

During his interaction with select farmers from the various parts of the country through “Narendra Modi App”, Modi asked them about their success stories of increase in the production and the income through innovative ways.

“We are working towards ensuring that the income of our hardworking farmers doubles by 2022. For that, we are facilitating proper assistance wherever required….We have ensured facilities such as soil health card, good quality seeds, fertilisers besides electricity, water and markets,” he said.

Referring to the criticism to the initiative, Modi said: “They criticised it saying it is not possible or very difficult. They created the atmosphere of hopelessness. But we have faith in the farmers. We are ready to take risks and bring results.”

Modi interacted with several farmers from nine states — Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

He expressed his happiness when one of the Chhattisgarh farmers told him that his income had increased six-seven times in just three years.

Modi told the farmers how the government’s initiatives such as crop insurance, soil health cards, micro irrigation, electronic national agriculture market (e-NAM), farm mechanisation, financial assistance, formation of farmer producer companies had helped them in increasing their income.