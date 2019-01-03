Income Tax department conduct raids across Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: According to the information given by the officials, Income Tax department has raided shops, residences of traders at 28 different places in Lucknow, Kanpur, Unnao and other places in Uttar Pradesh over charges of evasion of tax.

Officials said here that the raid was conducted at 28 places, since 0830 hours on Thursday morning and will continue till late evening.

In Lucknow, IT sleuths have raided the shop and residences of famous sweet shop Chhapan Bhog in the Cantonment area. Around 31 IT officials and employees are engaged in the raid in Lucknow.