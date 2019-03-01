Ind vs Aus third T20 (Match Preview)

With ICC Cricket World Cup round the corner, Indian team is hoping to gain some confidence by winning the first third T20 match against Australia.

Less than three months remain until the start of cricket’s quadrennial showpiece event, and India begin their final international assignment ahead of their bid for a third title as a five-match ODI series against Australia kicks off in Hyderabad on Saturday, 2 March.

‘Experiments’ are expected to continue as the Men in Blue figure out the final pieces of the World Cup puzzle. The team is gearing into World Cup mode, and the 2-0 loss in the preceding T20I series will not make any change to the plans as far as skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are concerned.