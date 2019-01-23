Ind vs NZ: ‘Kulcha’ magic hurt Kiwis, India all set to win

Napier: Indian team have managed to dominate the first one day against New Zealand as the hosts have been bowled out for 157 runs and Indian batsmen are riding high on confidence making their way to win the first one day match played at the McLean Park, Napier.

Among the bowlers, ‘Kulcha; partners chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal together got mthe half team out and rest was done by pacer Mohammed Shami’s exceptional bowling effort on Wednesday to restrict New Zealand to a paltry 157 runs.

While Kuldeep’s figures were 4/39, Shami was also phenomenal with the leather, scalping three Kiwi wickets conceding just 19 runs from his six overs. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav picked two and one wicket, respectively.

Other than New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (64), no other batsmen put up a fight against the disciplined Indian attack. Opting to bat, the hosts had the worst possible start as Shami struck early sending back both the openers — Martin Guptill (5) and Colin Munro (8), cheaply.

Newcomers Williamson and Ross Taylor (24) then tried to rescue their side from the early damage, taking New Zealand past the 50-run mark in 13.3 overs.