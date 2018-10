Ind vs WI 2nd ODI: India loose Rohit, Dhawan early

India captain Virat Kohli today won the toss and decided to bat in the second One-Day International (ODI) against at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. India lost Rohit Sharma for low score and Dhawan got out soon after. Teams: India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal. West Indies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy.

India captain Virat Kohli today won the toss and decided to bat in the second One-Day International (ODI) against at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. India lost Rohit Sharma for low score and Dhawan got out soon…