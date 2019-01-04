India all set to win Test series in Australia

Centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant took India in a commanding position in the fourth Test match against Australia played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Indian team is all set to taste their first Test series victory in Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with some useful runs along with Rishabh Pant to pile a 200 runs partnership taking Indian to a dominating position adn till the end of the second day of the fourth and final cricket Test Australia trailed by 598 runs.

In reply to India’s first innings score of 622/7 declared, Australia were at 24/0 with openers Usman Khawaja (5) and Marcus Harris (19) at the crease when the umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

Pujara’s innings was an exibition of patience and impeccable technique. He was the top scorer for India with 193 runs off 373 deliveries with 22 hits to the fence.