India-Australia first T20I to be played now at Visakhapatnam

India and Australia first T20I in the upcoming five-match series will be played at Visakhapatnam instead of Bangalore. First T20I will be played February 24 . The move was orchestrated by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) as the Police Commissioner in the city will be unable to guarantee the required security support because of the Aero India Show — a major international event — and the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day.

In letters between the KSCA and the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), accessed by Hindustan Times, the two associations have decided to swap the T20I matches with due permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“Kindly refer to our telecon a few minutes back. As you are aware, we are to host the First T-20 match between India and Australia this year, in India, scheduled on Sunday, 24th February, 2019 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, as I mentioned to you there has been an adverse development that the Police Commissioner in Bangalore is unable to guarantee the required security support, police bandobast etc.

“In view of the above, we would request you to kindly consider swapping our T-20 match with yours i.e. you would host the First T-20 match on Sunday, 24th February, 2019 in Vizag and we would host the Second T-20 match on Wednesday, 27th February, 2019 in Bangalore. I would urge you to consider our request urgently and we would be grateful if you can kindly confirm this swapping of T-20 matches to us and more importantly to the Office Bearers,” the mail from Sanjay M. Desai, president of KSCA, to ACA general secretary Arun Kumar read.