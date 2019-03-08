India, China should collectively make due contribution to Asia’s revitalization: Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that India and China should collectively make due contribution to Asia’s revitalization and prosperity.
“The two countries should collectively make due contribution to Asia’s revitalization and prosperity,” Wang told the media on the sidelines of the country’s annual legislative session.
Talking about India-Pakistan tensions, Wang said that Beijing hoped that both the countries “will replace confrontation with dialogue, settle disagreement with goodwill and create a better future with cooperation”, media news agency reported.
The Minister said China welcomed “the willingness expressed by the two countries” to de-escalate the situation.
“China has stressed from the beginning the need to exercise calm and restraint and prevent escalation,” he added.