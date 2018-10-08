India clinch U-19 Asia Cup title, beat Sri Lanka by 144

Dhaka: India today crushed Sri Lanka by 144 runs to clinch the Under-19 Asia Cup 2018 title at the Shere Bangla National stadium here on Sunday.

This was also India’s sixth U-19 Asia Cup title after winning the tournament earlier in 1989, 2003, 2012, 2014 and 2016. Opting to bat first, good contributions from the top and middle order helped India put a challenging 304/3 in 50 overs.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (85) and Anuj Rawat (57) took India to a flying start as they added 121 runs in 25.1 overs. After Anuj’s fall, Devdutt Padikkal chipped in with 31 runs.

Yashasvi was the next to be dismissed in the 38th over as Indian scorecard read 180/2 and was followed by Padikkal 14 runs later.