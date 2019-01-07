India create history by winning first Test series in Australia 2-1 (Complete analysis)

It was a real big moment for the Indian cricket team, fans and all cricket lovers as Team India clinched their first ever Test series win on the Australian turf and won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy making it a most memorable and cherished moment in the history of Indian cricket. India showed why they are the top-ranked Test team and outperformed the Australians in all facets of the game achieving the stupendous feat.

It was a talismanic Virat Kohli who led the country to this much awaited feat of maiden series victory on Australian soil along with his team, ending a 71-year wait to script a golden chapter in the game’s history.

Indian captain Kohli backed his men and kept working on the endeavour to churn out the better results away from home after the disappointments in South Africa and England recently where poor batting let the team down at the time of some of the key sessions.

Virat Kohli expressed his happiness after the fourth match was drawn and his team won series 2-1 and said: “Firstly, I want to say I’ve never been more proud of being part of a team, than this one right here. The culture we’ve built… our transition began right here, where I took over as captain, and I can’t believe that after four years we’ve won here. Just one word to say, ‘proud’, to lead this team and it’s an honour and privilege. The boys make the captain look good.”

Among the key players who assisted in this emphatic win were unflappable Cheteshwar Pujara who managed to score mammoth 521 runs in the series topping the batting charts and among the bowlers it was the unconventional Jasprit Bumrah who led from the front and turned out to be the highest wicket taker in the series leaving behind the entire Aussie pace attack with 21 wickets to his name.

Cheteshwar Pujara was awarded Player of the Match and Player of the Series and here’s what the great batsmen has to say: “It’s a great feeling for all of us. We’ve been working really hard to win a series overseas. And especially doing it in this country, it’s never easy. First hundred was special, scoring it in Adelaide and going 1-0 up is something which we were all aiming for. When you do that, there’s a good chance of winning the series. So that hundred was special. As a batsman, you just need to get used to pace and bounce.”

On one hand, young Prithvi Shaw missed out the opportunity due to an ankle injury while it was a golden moment for Mayank Agarwal and he made the most of opportunity slamming two half centuries.

Spinners played a key role in providing wickets at regular intervals, Ravichandran Ashwin played his part before he got injured and thereafter team got assistance from Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav who made Aussie batsmen toil hard putting up relentless pressure on the home team batsmen.

Here are some of the statistics that need to see subsequent to Down Under victory for Indian team:

Series wins in ‘SENA’ countries for India:

3-1 in NZ, 1967/68

1-0 in Eng, 1971

2-0 in Eng, 1986

1-0 in Eng, 2007

1-0 in NZ, 2008/09

2-1 in Aus, 2018/19

Series wins away from home for Virat Kohli:

2-1 in Sri Lanka, 2015

2-0 in West Indies, 2016

3-0 in Sri Lanka, 2017

2-1 in Australia, 2018/19

Visiting sides winning series in Australia:

England (13 times)

WI (1979/80, 1984/85, 1988/89 & 1992/93)

NZ (1985/86)

SA (2008/09, 2012/13, 2016/17)

India (2018/19)