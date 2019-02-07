India eager to win 2nd T20I

Auckland: India will be looking forward for a strong comeback against New Zealand in the second contest of the three-match Twenty20 rubber at Eden Park here on Friday.

In the first game, neither the Indian batsmen nor the bowlers clicked as they succumbed before a clinical all-round show by the hosts. Kiwi opener Tim Seifert (84 off 43) hammered the Indian bowlers all around the Park on Wednesday and it would be crucial to pack back him early on Friday.

The Indian team management could replace Khaleel with either Siddharth Kaul or Mohammad Siraj, who missed the last game. While the visitors face a must-win situation, another victory for the Kiwis will seal a moral series victory win for them.

A lot will also depend on the batsmen, who too, had surrendered as none other than Mahendra Singh Dhoni (39 off 31) showed any fight in the last issue. Despite going with eight batsmen, India were wrapped up for a paltry 139, suffering an 80-run defeat – India’s biggest defeat in T20 in terms of margin.