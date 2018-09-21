India elect to field first against Bangladesh

Indian team has elected to filed first against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup match played at the Dubai stadium.

Mortaza: We would have batted on this wicket. It looks a good wicket to bat on. Hopefully our batters will bat well. It is a very important match. Hopefully we will play well. Mushy comes in and Mustafizur too. Mominul misses out and Abu Hider misses out too.

Rohit Sharma: We will bowl first. It suits us, we have played few games here and we understand the conditions here now. It gets better under the lights so it is better to chase. It is our strength and we will like to do that. Pitch is similar to what we play in India but it is little more dry. We are used to these conditions. We have played 2 games now and we understand the conditions much better. Just 1 change for us. Unfortunate injury to Hardik, he misses out and Jadeja comes in place of him.

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das(w), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal