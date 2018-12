India has got off to a fine start and is 123/2 at tea on the opening day of the third Test on Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here on Wednesday.

India lost just the wicket of Mayank Agarwal (76) in the second session of play, while Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 33 when the break was taken.

Pacer Pat Cummins, who earlier dismissed opener Hanuma Vihari (8) in the morning session, also accounted for the wicket of the debutant opener.