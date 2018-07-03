India in people do not focus on grooming musicians professionally: Pritam

Bollywood music director Pritam today went on to say that people in India do not focus on grooming musicians professionally. Pritam will soon be seen judging the second season of music reality television show Dil Hai Hindustani.

“I have noticed that in India, we do not groom musicians well to take things professionally. Yes, we focus on our vocalists a lot, but there are other artistes too, like instrumentalists, composers and lyricists. Once we identify the talent, grooming and nurturing is important,” said Pritam.

It is to fill this gap that he started the A And R (Artiste and Repertoire) platform called Jam8. “I am thinking of giving the best participant a chance to be a part of us. The winner will get a chance to sing a song in the film,” Pritam said.

The singer-composer, known for working with new talents like Arijit Singh, Monali Thakur, Akriti Kakkar, Papon, Mika Singh, Antara Mitra and Amit Mishra, says he likes to work with fresh voices.

“When I came in the industry, I had nothing. I met some of the great people who supported me with right opportunity to grow. I, as a music director, cannot change the destiny of someone, but I can surely can offer an opportunity. So I am trying to do that with my Jam8 platform,” said the Channa Mereya hitmaker.