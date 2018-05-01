India maintains top spot in ICC Test rankings

DUBAI: Indian cricket team continued to maintain the top of the latest ICC Test Team Rankings leaving behind South Africa and Australia. England have gained one point and sit fifth on the rankings table. Not only that, with the results from 2014-15 being removed from the equation and those from 2015-16 and 2016-17 being weighted at 50 per cent, India have actually stretched their lead over South Africa from four to 13 points. For India, who played four Tests in…

DUBAI: Indian cricket team continued to maintain the top of the latest ICC Test Team Rankings leaving behind South Africa and Australia. England have gained one point and sit fifth on the rankings table.

Not only that, with the results from 2014-15 being removed from the equation and those from 2015-16 and 2016-17 being weighted at 50 per cent, India have actually stretched their lead over South Africa from four to 13 points.

For India, who played four Tests in the 2014-15 season – losing 2-0 in Australia – and had earlier lost the five-Test tour of England 3-1 in the summer of 2014, the move up was expected following an excellent run since, highlighted by 10 wins in 13 Tests in the 2016-17 season.

India have reached an aggregate of 125 while South Africa have lost five points and slipped to 112. South Africa, are however, still comfortably ahead of the remaining sides. Australia are placed third with 106 points after gaining four points following the update, taking back the position from New Zealand, who had overtaken them at the last cut-off date of April 3.