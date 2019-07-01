India need good performance from middle order: Srikkanth

Birmingham: Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth has said that skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma need support from the middle order for the team to perform well in the remaining matches of the World Cup after they lost to England by 31 runs in a marquee clash on Sunday.

Hosts England handed India their first defeat in the World Cup to boost their own semifinal prospects.

Chasing a stiff 338 for victory, India got off to a good start with opener Rohit scoring 102 and Kohli notching up his fifth consecutive half-century. Kohli and vice-captain Rohit shared a 138-run stand for the second wicket.

But after the pair got out, India could never match the climbing run rate in the final overs and kept losing wickets at key intervals to end their chase at 306/5.

“There are still some problems for India to fix, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the main run-getters at the moment and they need some support,” Srikkanth wrote in his column for the International Ccricket Council.

“India are still going to qualify for the semifinals, it is just a question of when and in what position in the top four,” he added.