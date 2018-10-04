India off to a fine start against WI in first Test

Rajkot: Prithvi Shaw came tot he forefront and smashed the century in his first match and became youngest Indian and fourth overall to score a Test century on debut as India cruised to 232 for three against West Indies at tea on day one of the series opener here.

At 18 years and 329 days, Shaw (134 off 154) reached the milestone off just 99 balls, adding to a host of records he holds in his blossoming career.

He had earlier made waves by reaching three figures in his first Ranji Trophy appearance and was the youngest to hit a century on Duleep Trophy debut. He did not any show nerves of a debutant and made short work of the listless West Indies attack alongside Cheteshwar Pujara (86) as the two shared a 206-run stand after the early fall of K L Rahul (0).

India, who had scored more than five runs an over in the morning, made 99 runs at 3.81 in the afternoon session with the loss of Pujara and Shaw. Shaw, who was 75 not out at lunch, reached the three figures with a typical punch to the cover, the same way he got his first runs in international cricket.