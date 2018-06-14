India off to a flying start against Afghanistan

Team India got off to a flying start against Afghanistan in the one off Test match played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday. Openers Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan gave a brilliant start before Shikhar got out after scoring a century.

Murali Vijay and Lokesh Rahul are still at the crease making it hard for the Afghanistan bowlers. Vijay and Rahul shared a 90-run partnership for the second wicket to take India past the 200-run mark in 36.3 overs before rain played spoilsport, forcing umpires to call off the session early.

Resuming the second session at 158/0, India lost the lone wicket of centurion Shikhar Dhawan (107 off 96) when the Delhi opener found a thick edge off Yamin Ahmadzai’d delivery which landed at the first slip. He slammed 19 boundaries and three sixes.