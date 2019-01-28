India outclass NZ in 3rd ODI, win series

By
Team Pardaphash
-
India outclass NZ
India outclass NZ in 3rd ODI, win series

India won third one day international against New Zealand by seven wickets at the Bay Oval and took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match rubber.

This is India’s first ODI series win in New Zealand in a decade. The Men-in-Blue last achieved the feat under Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2009.

Cricket News,Cricket Breaking News,Sports News,Sports Breaking News,, Dhoni, India, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, ODI series

India won third one day international against New Zealand by seven wickets at the Bay Oval and took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match rubber. This is India's first ODI series win in New Zealand in a decade. The…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH