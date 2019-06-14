India-Pakistan WC tickets been re-sold for this much hefty amount!

Every cricket fan is waiting for the much awaited India-Pakistan cricket match that will be played in a couple of days and the tickets have been sold and then been resold for this biggest rivalry match of all times.

The craze among the fans is such that they are willing to pay any amount of money to witness what is expected to be a high-octane encounter between the arch-rivals.

The tickets for the clash which will take place at the Old Trafford Stadium — which has a capacity of 20000 — were sold out within hours of the ticket window opening.

And now, those who have bought the tickets are earning more by re-selling them. A website, Viagogo, is now buying tickets from the fans and is reselling them for prices ranging from approximately Rs20,000 to Rs60,000.

According to the website, 480 people have asked them to resell their tickets which the website is now providing to those who want it.