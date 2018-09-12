India played fearless cricket: Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli today said India played fearless cricket and the team has a lot of character but lacked in experience.

India lost the fifth and final Test by 118 runs despite heroic resistance from opener KL Rahul (149) and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (114) in the second innings. England, thus, won the series by a comprehensive 4-1 margin after India were bowled out for 345 chasing 464 for victory.

“We have character in the team and we just need some experience,” Kohli said at the post match presentation ceremony. Lauding the efforts of Rahul and Pant, who raised hopes of an improbable win, Kohli said the team’s willingless to fight till the end came to the fore.

“I think a lot of credit has to go to the two young guys. The kind of cricket we have played might not show on the scorecard. “Pant showed a lot of grit and character. When you get into a zone when you are not thinking about the result, things go your way. “I am delighted for both the guys and it speaks of India’s future. We did not take out opportunities.”