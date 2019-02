India today shot down a Pakistan F-16 fighter jet after it crossed its air space in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera area. according to the media reports, beyond visual range missiles struck F-16 jet as it crashed inside 3 kms inside Pakistan border.

“The jets entered into the Indian air space over Nowshera sector of Rajouri district this morning,” a police official said, adding that the Indian fighter jets on air patrol immediately scrambled and pushed them back beyond the Line of Control (LoC).