India thump Australia by 7 wickets in 3rd one day, win series

India outclassed Australia on their home turf and defeated them by 7 wickets in the third and the final one day match played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne to clinch series 3-1.

Dhoni was the man for India who was their till the chase was completed and remained unbeaten on MS Dhoni

87 along with Kedar Jadhav who smashed 61 and played brilliantly along with MS Dhoni.

Australia had set a target of 231 runs for India after Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl in the third and final one day international (ODI) of the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

It was a brilliant performance by the leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as he took six wickets to take his team into the commanding position.

India made three changes in their playing eleven as all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who makes his ODI debut, replaces Mohammed Siraj while Kedhar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal comes in for Ambati Rayudu and Kuldeep Yadav respectively.