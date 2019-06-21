India vs Afghanistan (Match Preview)

Southampton: Indian team will be looking forward to win their upcoming match against Afghanistan and continue their winning run in the ongoing World Cup.

Team India has performed brilliantly against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan and will be hoping to carry this momentum forward.

Rohit Sharma has been in imperious form and has scored two hundreds and a half-century. Virat Kohli has also looked in his usual hard-hitting form and K.L. Rahul has been in fine touch too.

Dhawan has been ruled out of the tournament with a fractured thumb and stumper Rishabh Pant has been inducted into the squad. Bhuvneshwar is suffering from a hamstring injury and has been sidelined for the next two-three games.

While, Rahul replaced Dhawan in the opening slot against Pakistan, Mohammad Shami will in all likelihood play his first match of the ongoing World Cup against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have not been able to count on the occasions as they did in the World Cup Qualifiers and Asia Cup last year, and have faced five defeats in as many games so far.

Rashid Khan has not been able to find any rhythm and has gone for plenty without taking many wickets in the ongoing tournament so far. Thus, Afghanistan would hope that their star cricketer comes out with a much improved performance and help them earn their first points in the showpiece event.

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil