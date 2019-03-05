India vs Australia 2nd ODI: India gets slow start

India vs Australia
Indian team has got off to a slow start and is looking forward to pile huge score with skipper Kohli still at the crease after Australia won the toss and elected to field against India in the second One Day International played at Nagpur.

While hosts India are playing with the same team, Australia made two changes. Shaun Marsh and Nathan Lyon were included in the team for Aston Turner and Jason Behrendorff.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch (captain), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa.

