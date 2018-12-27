India vs Australia 3rd Test tea report (Ind 346/4)

Indian team is looking solid against Australia and are comfortably placed at 346/4 at tea on Day 2 of the third Test even after losing the wickets of the set batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (30 batting) and Rohit Sharma (13 batting) went back undefeated after adding an unbeaten 47 for the fifth wicket at the breather.

Resuming the post-lunch session at 277/2, Kohli (82) made his intentions clear and went after the Australian bowlers until he jarred his back while playing a pull shot against Mitchell Starc. He continued to trouble the India skipper, who eventually fell playing an uppercut off Starc to be caught comfortably by Aaron Finch at third man.

This was the first time Kohli has not attained the three-figure mark after reaching 50 in the first innings in Tests in Australia. Despite failing to score the century, Kohli, however, surpassed former skipper Rahul Dravid in becoming the highest Indian scorer in overseas Tests in a calendar year.